Driver carjacked by multiple gunmen in south Toledo Monday

The driver told police four or five armed people surrounded his vehicle at an intersection.

A Findlay man told police he was robbed of his vehicle and personal items by a group of armed carjackers who surrounded him at a South Toledo intersection Monday night.

Toledo police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Angola Road and Country Creek Lane, where the man told officers that he was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when he was approached by four or five people with guns.

The suspects stole the man's vehicle and personal effects before fleeing in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers recovered the vehicle shortly after the robbery, but the gunmen escaped capture by running through Swan Creek Preserve Metropark, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery and Toledo Police Department detectives are investigating.

