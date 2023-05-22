Woman who attempted to abduct child at Mud Hens game convicted of felony

Hannah Carpenter attempted to abduct a child during an opening weekend baseball game.

A judge found a woman guilty of felony abduction charges after she attempted to take a baby from a stroller at a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game in April.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Hannah Carpenter of Liberty Center withdrew her previous plea of not guilty during a hearing on Monday. She was convicted of Attempting to Commit Abduction, a fourth degree felony.

During the April 1 game between the Mud Hens and St. Paul Saints, Carpenter attempted to grab onto and pull on a stroller in an attempt to take the child that was in it. Police took Carpenter into custody, after which a judge set her bond to $500,000.

On Monday, a judge reset Carpenter's bond to S/OR with electronic monitoring. She is permitted to travel to court appointments and court-related medical appointments and must reside with family in Liberty Center. She is also subject to random alcohol and drug testing.

Carpenter is due back in court for sentencing on July 6.

