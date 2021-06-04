x
Motion filed to dismiss 161 charges against former Port Clinton doctor

William Bauer is facing over 200 charges related to over-prescribing pain medication.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motion to dismiss 161 charges against a former Port Clinton doctor was filed Thursday in federal court.

William Bauer is accused of over-prescribing pain medication and was indicted in 2019. He is facing 270 charges, including multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance and healthcare fraud.

The motion was filed by attorney John Gibbons. Bauer is scheduled to go to trial July 6.

