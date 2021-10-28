Mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble indicted on charges relating to toddler's death

Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, and Bobbie Johnson, his grandmother, face charges of obstructing justice. Cox is additionally charged with child endangerment.

The mother and grandmother of Toledo toddler Braylen Noble have been indicted in the investigation into the 3-year-old's death.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, and Bobbie Johnson, his grandmother, face felony charges of obstructing justice. Cox is additionally charged with felony child endangerment.

A Toledo police news conference is set for Friday morning to discuss the case.

On Sept. 9, 2020, the Toledo Police Department launched an investigation into the death of Braylen Noble after the 3-year-old's body was found in his apartment complex swimming pool.

The child, who was nonverbal and had autism, was reported missing from the 3400 block of Gibraltar Heights Drive at Hunter's Ridge Apartments. His disappearance triggered a massive search by private search groups, law enforcement and the FBI.

Initial details on the autopsy of Braylen by the Lucas County Coroner's office found no obvious signs of trauma on his body, and said drowning had not yet been ruled out as a cause of death.

At the time, Cox, had told WTOL 11 that Braylen was last seen in his bedroom. She was on the back balcony and her mother, Braylen's grandmother, Bobbie, was in the living room.

There was a window open, so the assumption was he had fallen out the window because the screen was pushed in, although neither woman saw him actually fall.