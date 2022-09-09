Mother, grandmother of Braylen Noble take pleas in 3-year-old's death

Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, entered an Alford plea to attempted child endangering and obstructing justice. She faces up to 30 months in prison.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to his 2020 death.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, entered an Alford plea to attempted child endangering and obstructing justice. She faces up to 30 months in prison.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission that evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Bobbie Johnson, Braylen's grandmother, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 14.

Noble was found dead in a Toledo apartment complex pool in September 2020. He was 3 years old.

Cox and Johnson originally reported the child missing, saying he fell from a third-story window. The coroner's report confirmed Noble died from submersion in water, but the circumstances surrounding the death were ruled inconclusive.

Prosecutors said they had more than a terabyte of virtual data for the defense attorneys to comb through.