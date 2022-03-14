Mother accused of stabbing her children ruled unfit to stand trial

Jamesiha Taylor was indicted on two counts of attempted murder in January. She called 911 saying she stabbed her two kids.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A mother accused of stabbing her children in January was deemed last week to be unfit for trial.

Jamesiha Taylor was ordered to receive up to six months of treatment at Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. Lucas County Common Please Court will review her competency again in July.

Taylor was indicted on two counts of attempted murder following the incident, which occurred in the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township.

According to Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre, a 911 call came in from a woman, later identified as the 28-year-old Taylor, who said she was outside of the Franklin Park Mall.

She told the dispatcher she had stabbed her children. When deputies arrived at the home on Banquot Way, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old had been stabbed.

The children have since been placed in the care of other family members.