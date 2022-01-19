Mother accused of stabbing children indicted on attempted murder charges

When deputies arrived at the home on Banquot Way, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old had been stabbed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A mother who told 911 dispatchers she stabbed her children last week was indicted Wednesday on two counts of attempted murder.

Jamesiha Taylor was also indicted on two counts each of felonious assault and domestic violence. She was arrested last Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Banquot Way in Springfield Township.

According to Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre, a 911 call came in from a woman, later identified as the 28-year-old Taylor, who said she was outside of the Franklin Park Mall.

She told the dispatcher she had stabbed her children. When deputies arrived at the home on Banquot Way, they found a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old had been stabbed.

The children have since been placed in the care of other family members.