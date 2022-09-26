More than $1 million worth of cocaine seized from Florida woman in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Florida woman has been charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County last week.

The traffic stop occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 19 after a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration committed a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Officers proceeded to seize 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000.

Paige LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton of Palm Bay, Fla., was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail after being charged with first-degree felonies of possession and trafficking in drugs. If convicted, the 32-year-old could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.