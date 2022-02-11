Suspect arrested after allegedly attacking Lakewood store employee with 'machete-style knife'

Police say the suspect was found at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he was 'apparently using the restroom to wash blood off himself.'

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An employee at Moon’s Food Store was taken to the hospital after a suspected shoplifter allegedly attacked him with what’s being called a “large machete-style knife.”

Authorities say the situation happened around 6:25 p.m. Thursday at the store, which is located at the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers located the worker who had a 3-4” vertical laceration on his face.

“Officers learned that the employee had confronted a possible shoplifted and escorted him out of the store,” according to a press release from Lakewood police.

That's when the situation took a turn.

"The employee and a witness stated that as the physical altercation began, the shoplifter pulled out a large 'machete' style knife and began swinging it, striking the employee in the face," according to the press release.

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, was found at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he was “apparently using the restroom to wash blood off himself,” according to police. He has been identified as 42-year-old Chaun M. Cloyd, who was last known to reside in Akron.

Cloyd was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. His bond has been set at $10,000. It is unknown when he will be arraigned in Lakewood Municipal Court.

Police say the store employee was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers recovered the knife at the store with police saying the situation remains under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

