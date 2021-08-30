Monroe police seek information on vehicle used during shooting

Two people were shot in the 500 block of Conant Street in Monroe on Sunday, Aug. 30.

MONROE, Michigan — Investigators with the City of Monroe police department are seeking information leading to a vehicle suspected to be used during a shooting in Monroe, Mich.

According to Monroe police, officers responded to a reported shooting on Sunday, Aug. 30 in the 500 block of Conant Street. Upon arrival, they learned two people had been shot and taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers searched the scene and found four .40 and eight .223 caliber shell casings. They believe the SUV pictured below was used by the suspect or suspects.

The Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau is continuing to follow up leads and is requesting the public's assistance to provide any information surrounding this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Merkle at 734-243-7517.