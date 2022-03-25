Monroe police seek help to identify suspect in Hassett Title arson

On Tuesday, the business was set on fire. New video footage shows the suspect approaching the business.

MONROE, Michigan — Monroe police are seeking help to identify the suspect in a recent arson at Hassett Title.

Video released Friday shows the suspect approaching the business and then walking away.

The business has been attacked twice in the past month.

The first incident occurred on March 14, when an unknown man put an envelope in the door claiming its contents would "kill" and that there was a bomb somewhere inside of the building. However, it was later revealed that the envelope contained soap and no bomb was ever found.

Then on March 22, the store broke out in flames.

Security camera footage taken from that day shows someone breaking the store window with a rock and setting fire to the inside of the building.