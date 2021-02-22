Person stabbed during Monroe home invasion

MONROE, Mich. — Monroe Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Monday during a home invasion.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Arbor Avenue at about 5:40 a.m. and arrived to find a 33-year-old male victim stabbed in his upper arm. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
The suspect was described as a man between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a blue jacket and a black and red winter hat. He fled prior to police arriving at the scene.
Anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of the suspect are asked to call Monroe Police at 734-243-7518.