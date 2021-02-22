Person stabbed during Monroe home invasion

Police are looking for the suspect who fled prior to police arrival.

MONROE, Mich. — Monroe Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Monday during a home invasion.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Arbor Avenue at about 5:40 a.m. and arrived to find a 33-year-old male victim stabbed in his upper arm. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a man between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a blue jacket and a black and red winter hat. He fled prior to police arriving at the scene.