Monroe police: Man in custody after attempting to take woman by force, barricading self

MONROE, Michigan — A man is in custody for attempting to kidnap a woman and barricading himself while carrying a gun Sunday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Monroe officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Winchester Avenue around 5:30 a.m. They say a man had got into the house by damaging the front door.

Once inside the home, the man assaulted a woman, according to police records.

Police say the man took a child from the home before trying to drag the child's mother from the house. The family living in the home, which included several children, intervened and were able to delay the man long enough for police to arrive.

The family was able to leave the house and meet the officers outside. They told officers the suspect had a gun and threatened them.

Police say the man barricaded himself in the home with the gun while refusing to leave.

Responding officers secured the house and the immediate area. They were able to contact the man, eventually, through an acquaintance via telephone.

Police say after some time, the man agreed to leave the house. He was arrested.

Officers recovered his gun inside the home, according to records.

The man's identity was not released.

