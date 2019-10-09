MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to an injury accident at 1002 East Third Street.

The victim at the scene told police he was hit by a tan late model four-door vehicle while riding his bike in a public alleyway.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is pictured below:

Monroe PD

Anyone with information regarding the crash should call Officer Kleinert at 734-243-7500 ext. 7572.