MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 44-year-old man.

Police say on Nov. 6 around 5:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Kentucky Ave. in reference to a report of an unresponsive person who was bleeding from an apparent head injury.

Officers discovered the man was dead and called the Monroe Police Department Detective Bureau in to investigate.

The victim was positively identified as a 44-year-old man living in Wayne County. His name is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses, leads and any information pertaining to the man's death.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.