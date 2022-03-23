Monroe police investigate attacks on local title agency

Police believe an arson Tuesday and bomb threat earlier this month are connected.

MONROE, Mich. — After two recent frightening attacks on a Monroe business, police and the community are concerned someone is targeting the local company.

Security camera video captured Tuesday from inside Hassett Title showed someone breaking the store window with a rock and setting fire to the inside of the building.

Monroe police say this isn't the first time the business has been attacked.

"On March 14, an unknown male subject put an envelope in the door during business hours, claiming, 'the contents of the envelope will kill, and if not the bomb inside the building will," said Chad Tolstedt, the City of Monroe's director of public safety.

An FBI report revealed the contents of the envelope were nothing more than soap and no bomb was found. But police say these threats need to be taken seriously.

They think Hassett Title is being targeted in the two incidents they suspect are connected. Hassett declined to do an interview out of fear of retaliation. His neighbor a few doors down, Ron Brant, said Hassett is shaken and confused.



"They just can't understand what, who or why. There's no reasoning behind it. They're very nice people," Brant said.



Police said they plan to step up patrols near the company.

As for who's doing this, authorities say they don't have much to go on because the security cameras that captured Tuesday's incident don't face outside. Brant said the community plans to help make the area more secure.



"We decided we need to get more cameras on the street," he said. "There were no cameras really pointed from the outside other than one quite a bit down the block. So, that's one thing we need more for safety."



Brant said the smoke damage from Tuesday's incident is so significant, Hassett Title will be closed for the next few months.

