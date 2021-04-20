Monroe police seeking public's help in locating 'armed and dangerous' robbery suspect

Monroe Police Department issued a bulletin to be on the lookout for Trealajonte Tigney, 28, believed to be connected to two armed robberies of Monroe businesses.

MONROE, Mich. — On the morning of April 19, three armed robberies - two successful and the other attempted - occurred in Monroe.

Through investigation, detectives have identified the suspect in all three incidents as Trealajonte Tigney, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Tigney is 28 years old, 6’ tall, approximately 160 lbs and has a tattoo under his right eye and on both of his hands.

The first incident was an attempted robbery at the Stop and Go gas station on 802 S. Monroe St. The suspect, identified by police as Tigney, was said to have had a box cutter and fled the scene without obtaining any money from the store.

Several minutes later, Tigney moved on to the Marathon gas station on 504 S. Telegraph Road and committed an armed robbery using a box cutter. The suspect fled the scene after stealing money from the cash register.

By the afternoon of April 19, the same suspect stole money out of a cash register from Jake’s Liquor at 1092 N. Dixie Hwy.

If anyone has any information regarding Tigney’s location, please contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-241-3300.