Monroe Police arrest attempted murder suspect

Police say Ronald Roberts, 35, initiated a gunfight with an AR-15 rifle.

MONROE, Mich. — A suspect wanted for attempted murder in Monroe, Mich., is in custody.

The Monroe Police Department arrested Ronald Roberts, 35, on Friday. He is charged with attempted murder, numerous gun charges, and parole violations.

On Nov. 20, an extensive gunfight played out in the 400 block of Almyra Street. Officers arrived to find over 45 bullet casings on the ground, although no one was struck.

Roberts was identified as a suspect through an investigation. Police say Roberts initiated the gunfire with an AR-15 rifle and fired at least 21 rounds.