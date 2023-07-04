One pedestrian dead after Monroe vehicular homicide Monday, suspect in custody

The victim died of his injuries at a local hospital, authorities said.

MONROE, Michigan — A Monroe, Michigan man was killed Monday night when a vehicle struck him following a fireworks display.

Following the fireworks display, State Park Drive was controlled by traffic control barricades and law enforcement, who directed vehicles northeast into the southeast travel lane in the direction of N. Dixie Highway, officials said.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old David S. Revels II was walking northwest on State Park Drive in the southeast lane of travel alongside another pedestrian.

While Revels was walking in the roadway, a black 2014 Ford F-150 operated "recklessly" by a 23-year-old Monroe man struck him, the sheriff's office claimed. According to the report, which cites witnesses, the suspect in the Ford F-150 fled the scene.

Crews responded to the scene and transported Revels to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses contacted authorities and assisted in identifying the suspect, who arrested him and are withholding his name pending formal charges. The suspect is currently in Monroe County Jail.

