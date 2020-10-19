Monroe police seek person of interest in home invasion/felonious assault incident

Anthony Deshawn Nicholson-Dortch Jr. has been identified as a person of interest in an incident that happened Oct. 18.

MONROE, Mich. — Authorities in Monroe are asking for your help to locate a person of interest for questioning in the case of an armed home invasion and felonious assault.

On Oct. 18 at 11:55 p.m., Monroe police responded to a shots fired call on the 700 block of E. Third St.

According to police, a 25-year-old male suspect armed with a handgun forced himself into a residence and threatened a 31-year-old male victim. A physical altercation followed and two shots were fired inside the home.

The victim forced the suspect outside, where the altercation continued. While outside, the suspect turned and fired another shot at the victim before fleeing.

Detectives located witnesses who confirmed the incident. No injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Monroe Police Department have identified Anthony Deshawn Nicholson-Dortch Jr. as a person of interest and are looking for any information regarding his whereabouts so they can speak with him.