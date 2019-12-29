MONROE, Mich. — A Monroe officer standing next to a guardrail while conducting a traffic stop around 12 a.m. Sunday morning shoved two people over the guardrail in fear they would be struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle, which was traveling north on N. Telegraph Road, almost struck the rear of the responding officer's patrol car, swerved to the right, drove on to the sidewalk and continued north between the vehicle and the guardrail, according to police records.

RELATED: WATCH | Dashcam video shows incident when Tiffin City Schools superintendent is charged with OVI

RELATED: 3 injured in 8-vehicle pile-up; Oregon intersection closed for hours

Police say the vehicle came within a car length of the officer, who was on the scene standing with the two traffic stop occupants on the sidewalk.

The vehicle's driver stopped, looked at officers, backed up, then drove between the two patrol cars on scene fleeing north, according to police.

The suspect vehicle turned west on N. Custer Road, then briefly entered a residential subdivision before heading west again. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle drove off into a yard near Doty Road, according to records.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the car was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated (his second offense), fleeing and eluding, and other offenses, including parole violation.

Police did not release the driver's identity.

MORE FROM WTOL:

OSHP prepares for New Year's Eve after 12 killed in Ohio over Christmas

A new report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows more drivers died on the roads this Christmas than the previous two years. From Dec. 23 through 25, 12 people were killed in eight crashes. Zeinab Cheaib tells you exactly how troopers are preparing to keep you safe during New Year's.