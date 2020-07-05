MONROE, Mich. — Monroe police made several arrests over the last two weeks in relation to a series of "shots fired" reports.

On April 8 and 9, officers responded to various locations on the east side of Monroe. Police found evidence of shootings, but no injuries were reported.

Then, on April 20, officers responded to another call of "shots fired." They determined the shots were fired into an occupied home. Again, no injuries were reported.

Officers collected evidence found at each scene and gathered statements from witnesses to identify several persons of interest.

As officers found more information, intelligence bulletins were distributed to members of the department.

Over the last two weeks, officers conducted a number of traffic stops that resulted in numerous arrests connected with the reported shootings and other unrelated charges.

In each traffic stop, handguns and/or rifles were found and seized. Total arrests on three separate stops include four male suspects ranging from 18 to 26 years old.

According to police, names will not be released at this time as these investigations are still ongoing. More arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500.

