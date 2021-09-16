Monroe man arrested and charged with accosting children

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department was made aware of a YouTube video and started an investigation.

MONROE, Mich. — A Monroe man was arrested Wednesday and charged with accosting children.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a YouTube video Wednesday morning that prompted an investigation by The Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response Task Force. In the afternoon, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at the residence of 63-year-old William Minney.

He was arrested following the search and arraigned Thursday morning in 1st District Court. He is charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime - both felonies.