TEMPERANCE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has identified a woman found dead in a Lewis Avenue home on Monday, and have filed homicide-related charges against a Temperance man.

Cecilia Gibson, 79, of Temperance, was found dead Monday inside the home in the 8800 block of Lewis Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, a 45-year-old man is in custody at the Monroe County jail. His name will not be released until his arraignment.

According to law enforcement, a call came in around 3:15 p.m. Monday. Officers were dispatched to the residence and the man who is in custody and a 60-year-old man were in the home when law enforcement arrived. Both men were questioned.

Anyone with further information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Monroe County sheriff at 734-240-7530.

