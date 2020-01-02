MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Department of Homeland Security is investigating the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Michigan state police say.

According to MSP, the investigation revolves around the use of Operation Stone Garden funds by the sheriff's office. The federal funds are given to border states with Canada and Mexico to enhance security with local police agencies.

MSP is staying fairly quiet about the investigation and would not say if it was of an administrative or of a criminal nature.

The sheriff's office is also being investigated by the Office of Inspector General.

This story is developing.

