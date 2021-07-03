Monroe Co. Sheriff: Toledo woman flees from deputies in stolen car

The Monroe County Sheriff says the 24-year-old woman took off onto I-75 from the Michigan welcome center while police were checking on her well-being.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo woman is behind bars at the Monroe County jail after driving away from sheriff's deputies on I-75 on Saturday morning in what was later determined to be a stolen car.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Brooke Liggons took off onto I-75 north from the Michigan Welcome Center in a Jeep Compass while police were checking on her well-being.

Police were initially called to the welcome center around 8:40 a.m.

Police say they pursued Liggons when she fled onto the highway at a high rate of speed.

After driving for about two miles, Liggons crashed into the median, but then tried to once again drive away, hitting a deputy’s vehicle in the process.

Police say after fleeing again, the car Liggons was driving ended up in a ditch and Liggons fled on foot.

With the help of a K9 unit, police eventually found her about 100 yards away hiding in the brush.

The Jeep was reportedly stolen out of Minnesota. Liggons also provided a false name to police.

Liggons is facing 4 charges in Monroe County court, including damaging police property, and fleeing and eluding. She is awaiting arraignment.

If you have any additional information about this incident you are asked to contact Deputy Dodds at 734-240-7537 or Deputy Chirillo 734-240-7725.