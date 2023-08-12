Monroe Co. Sheriff seeks suspect in armed assault Friday night

The Monroe County Sheriff's office says a 19-year-old man may still be in the area.

MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man they say assaulted someone on Friday night at a mobile home park in Monroe.

The sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Keyvonte Tyrell Adams is a suspect in the assault.

On Friday night, around 8:20 p.m., Adams was involved in an assault with a firearm in the 200 block of Briarwood Trail in the Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oakridge Estates is off Dunbar Rd. between Hull and S. Dixie Hwy. in Monroe.

Police believe Adams may still be in the area of Monroe Twp. or the City of Monroe.

Anyone who sees Adams is advised to call 911 and to not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-243-7070.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.