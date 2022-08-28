x
Crime

Snowmobile, trailer theft suspect flees from deputies during Monroe County traffic stop

Police say a man driving a charcoal gray pickup truck is responsible for a series of thefts from a Dundee Twp. storage facility stretching back 30 days.
Credit: Monroe County Sheriff
The Monroe County sheriff says this man is wanted for a series of thefts in Dundee Twp.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts in the western part of the county.

The Monroe County Sheriff says the crimes have been taking place over the course of last month.

 Police think they pulled over the suspect responsible for the thefts early on Sunday morning before he fled the scene of the traffic stop.

Police say the man was involved in the theft of snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a storage facility in Dundee Twp.

The man is described as a middle-aged male with dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark colored baseball cap and a dark t-shirt at the time of the traffic stop.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Newer model Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck

Police say the man was driving a newer charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 quad cab pickup truck with Michigan Dealer plates reading 03D455. 

The traffic stop occurred near M-50 and US-23 around 6:30 a.m. before the man took off south on Petersburg Road near Brewer Rd.

Police say the truck had chrome rims, a hard bed cover, diesel engine and a dark-colored plastic cover over the rear license plate.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 734-240-7430 or Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

