Monroe County pursuit ends in arrest of suspect accused of absconding parole, assault

Michigan authorities pursued a Monroe man accused of assaulting a Michigan Department of Corrections employee and absconding parole.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — Authorities from multiple agencies engaged in a vehicular pursuit Wednesday night that ended in the arrest of a Michigan man accused of absconding parole.

According to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 55-year-old man from Monroe allegedly assaulted an employee from the Michigan Department of Corrections and rammed a vehicle. The suspect was on parole from a previous armed robbery conviction at the time of the alleged incident, for which he is also accused of absconding.

A Michigan State Police trooper followed the suspect in an unmarked police vehicle and provided other agencies with updates, authorities claimed.

A Monroe County deputy then reportedly intercepted the suspect at N. Dixie Highway near Hurd Road in Frenchtown Township, north of the city of Monroe. Authorities claim the deputy activated his vehicle's lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

The suspect fled the deputy and led them through several neighborhoods before driving into Monroe City proper, the sheriff's office claimed. Monroe City police deployed stop sticks at W. Eight and Harrison Street, which punctured the tires of the vehicle the suspect was driving.

Police claimed the suspect continued to flee until stopping in the 15000 block of S. Dixie Highway in Monroe Township. He fled on foot until deputies apprehended him.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is withholding the name of the suspect pending arraignment of this incident.

