Monroe County man arrested for shooting at employees inside local business

Police believe 77-year-old Thomas Haddix was in a dispute with workers before the incident.

MONROE, Michigan — A 77-year-old man was arrested in Monroe County Wednesday after police claim he fired a gun at employees of a local business.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 15000 block of South Telegraph Road in Monroe Township after a report of man shooting at employees. An investigation determined the man was in a dispute with workers at a local business, which authorities did not name in a news release.

Deputies believe the suspect, Thomas Haddix, of Frenchtown Township, fired a handgun in the direction of multiple employees and then fled the scene.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was broadcast over police channels. Haddix was spotted a short time later and arrested at another business on North Dixie Highway near Heck Park in Frenchtown Township.

Haddix was arraigned Thursday in 1st District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearm charge. Bond was set at $25,000.

Anyone with information regrading this incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.