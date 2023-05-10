Jefferson Schools employee arrested during human trafficking sting in Monroe County

The employee, identified by MCSO as Jefferson Schools chief financial officer Keith Allen Williams, is on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — A Jefferson Schools employee is under arrest, charged for allegedly attempting to commit sex crimes against a child during a sting operation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The MCSO Violent Internet & Predator Exploitation Response Task Force arrested 30-year-old Keith Allen Williams, of Monroe, during a human trafficking prevention operation. Williams solicited an undercover officer posing online as a 14-year-old child for sex acts, MCSO claims.

Williams is employed as chief financial officer for Jefferson Schools in Monroe. School administration was informed of his arrest Wednesday morning, according to a press release by MCSO.

The MCSO release was accompanied by a letter addressing the Jefferson Schools community regarding the arrest of an employee due to an alleged violation of Michigan law.

While Jefferson Schools did not name Williams directly, superintendent Nelson Henry said the employee is "on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave pending further investigation into this off-duty conduct" and that further updates will be provided, if any developments were to occur.

Domanique Raji Berry, 33, of Toledo, was also arrested during the sting operation for allegedly soliciting sex acts from an undercover officer posing online as a 14-year-old child.

Bond was set at $500,000 for both Williams and Berry.

Anyone with information regarding human trafficking or criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the MCSO V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.