Monroe Co. woman dead from injuries after being assaulted by husband

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — A woman in Monroe County died Friday due to injuries she suffered from her husband assaulting her, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to a 911 call of an in-progress domestic violence incident around 11:27 a.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of Fountain Circle in Lambertville, Mich., a small community in Bedford Township just north of the Ohio-Michigan border.

A sheriff's deputy entered the residence to perform a welfare check and saw the husband "actively assaulting" his wife. The deputy then stopped the assault and detained the husband.

The wife was taken to the hospital due to "significant injuries" she suffered in the assault. She later died at the hospital.

It is currently unclear if the husband will face any charges.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 734-240-7530.

