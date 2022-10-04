Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office: Toledo man arrested after shooting into Bedford Twp. motel room

Surveillance video shows the man pacing in front of motel rooms as another man walks by before eventually shooting his gun and running away.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 33-year-old Toledo man is behind bars after police say he was caught on camera shooting into a Michigan motel room.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. in Bedford Township on Saturday night at the Deluxe Inn on Telegraph Rd.

Witnesses say the man was acting suspicious outside the motel room and was asked to leave by staff.

According to police, he returned an hour later where he shot a pistol at a window of a room

Deputies who arrived on the scene discovered two bullet holes in a window at the motel.

Police say the shooting suspect as well as two people who were the alleged targets fled the scene after the shooting.

According to a release, the Monroe County Sheriffs identified the man using surveillance footage from the motel.

Acting on a tip from the Lucas County Sheriffs, Monroe County officials tracked the suspect to a home on Christie Ln. in west Toledo on Sunday.

Toledo Police ended up making the arrest. The man was arrested without incident. The suspect was taken to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office pending an extradition hearing, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police say they believe it was a random act.

If you have more information you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.