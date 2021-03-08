Grandmother carjacked at gunpoint with two young children nearby; Monroe County sheriff seeks 2 persons of interest

Michelle Holladay and William Lanham are persons of interest in a carjacking at the Quality Inn on North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Twp. Tuesday afternoon.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office detectives are looking for information on two persons of interest following an armed carjacking in Frenchtown Township Tuesday afternoon.

Michelle Holladay, 40, and William Lanham, 39, are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are looking for information on where they may be.

A woman was in the parking lot of the Quality Inn around 2:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Dixie Highway in Frenchtown Township when she was carjacked at gunpoint, according to a release by MCSO. The victim was with her two young grandchildren when approached by a man and a woman. The man showed a gun and demanded the car.

The stolen car is a gray 2008 Honda Pilot with an Alabama Crimson Tide licensed plate personalized with "SOLEN."

The man and woman fled in the stolen car. The car was last seen entering northbound I-75.

The victim and her grandchildren were not injured in the carjacking.

If Holladay or Lanham are located, the sheriff's office says they should be considered armed and dangerous.