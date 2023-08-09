Monroe Co. woman dead from injuries after being assaulted by husband

Edward Hite, 81, is charged with murder after a Monroe County deputy witnessed him actively assaulting his wife, Barbara Hite, 78, who later died from her injuries.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Editor's note: The above report initially aired Sept. 8, 2023.

A Lambertville man is behind bars, accused of beating his wife to death on Friday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a 911 call of an in-progress domestic violence incident around 11:27 a.m. at a residence in the 2200 block of Fountain Circle in Lambertville.

A sheriff's deputy entered the residence to perform a welfare check and saw the husband "actively assaulting" his wife. The deputy then stopped the assault and detained the husband.

Edward Hite, 81, was detained without further incident and hospitalized following the alleged assault.

His wife, 78-year-old Barbara Hite, was taken to the hospital due to "significant injuries" she suffered in the assault. Barbara Hite died at the hospital at 2:55 p.m., according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report states an autopsy was performed on Barbara Hite and found the cause of death to be multiple blunt-force injuries. Her death was subsequently classified as a homicide.

Booking records from the Lucas County Jail show that Edward Hite was arrested at the hospital by Sylvania police on Friday and is charged with murder.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at 734-240-7530.

