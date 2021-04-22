Monroe Co. detectives seek public's help to identify 'person of interest' in armed robbery of Days Inn

The armed robbery occurred April 20 at a Days Inn in Frenchtown Township. Detectives are attempting to locate a subject who may have information on the robbery.

MONROE, Michigan — Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for your help in identifying a "person of interest" who may have information on an armed robbery in Frenchtown Twp.

The armed robbery took place at the Days Inn & Suites at 1900 Welcome Way on April 20 at 4:05 p.m. Detectives have determined the woman pictured below as someone who may have information regarding the robbery.

Her involvement, if any, in the crime itself was not released.

The armed robbery involved two suspects approaching staff and guests in the lobby of the Days Inn & Suites in Frenchtown Township before announcing the situation as a robbery. One of the suspects held the victims in the lobby at gunpoint with a dark colored pistol during the robbery.

The suspects ordered the victims to get on the floor and fled on foot with cash from the safe and register.

No one was injured.

One suspect is described as a man wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a face covering. The second suspect is a man wearing a white hooded jacket, black pants and a face covering.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. If you have information on the whereabouts of the person of interest or the robbery itself, you're asked to contact the detective bureau at 734-240-7530.