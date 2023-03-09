Monroe carjacking suspects in custody after chase in northwest Ohio; one dead, one injured after robbery that began the incident Saturday

One victim was killed and another injured in a robbery and carjacking Saturday afternoon. Ohio authorities said they captured two suspects after a chase later.

MONROE, Mich. — Two suspects in a deadly Monroe, Mich., carjacking were captured late Saturday in Hancock County, Ohio, after a chase by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Ronnie L. Oliver, 44, Ann Arbor, Mich. and Stephen M. Jones Jr., 29, Monroe, Mich. Jones were in custody after the incident that ended in Hancock County, Ohio, and involved troopers firing at the pair, the patrol said in a statement.

The incident began at the Highlander Market in the 1000 block of East Front Street in Monroe, where police said two men robbed market and then carjacked a vehicle just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene. Another victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where they underwent surgery. Information about that person's identity and condition were not available.

The suspects escaped in the stolen car, Michigan police said.

Around 7:40 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stationed in Bowling Green, along with deputies from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, saw the vehicle and suspects wanted in connection with the Monroe carjacking at a rest stop near Bowling Green.

When troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the suspects fled south on I-75, according to a report from the patrol.

According to the report, the suspects shot at pursuing officers multiple times during the pursuit and troopers returned fire.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 into Hancock County and exited onto state Route 15. As the suspect vehicle was approaching Township Road 240, it then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, the patrol said.

After the crash, troopers ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle. After some time, according to the patrol, the passenger, Oliver, exited the vehicle and the driver, Jones, also was taken into custody.

Oliver was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before he was taken to the Hancock County jail.

Jones was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of what the patrol called serious injuries. It was unclear the nature of these injuries and no information on his condition was available Sunday morning.

Because officers fired at the suspects the incident is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A previous version of this story reported that the second victim at the market had died. The information was based on a post on the Monroe Public Safety Department Twitter page in which they said they had received "bad information".

