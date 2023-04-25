Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to charges in 2021 toddler overdose

The 2-year-old's mother, Treyonna Smith, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Smith's boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo mother and her boyfriend charged in the 2021 overdose death of the woman's 2-year-old daughter took plea deals on Tuesday.

Both Treyonna Smith and Joshua Johnson originally pleaded not guilty to charges but change their pleas to guilty on Tuesday.

Johnson entered a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced on May 10 at 1:30 p.m. if found guilty.

Smith entered a guilty plea to obstructing justice. She will be sentenced on June 21 at 1:30 p.m. if found guilty.

Smith's 2-year-old daughter, Jordynn Smith, was found dead Aug. 12, 2021, in a bed where she had been napping with her mother in north Toledo.

An autopsy revealed the child, who had no other medical complaints, died of a fentanyl overdose. Authorities ruled her death a homicide.

At the time, Coroner Diana Scala-Barnett said Jordynn's death was believed to be Lucas County's youngest fentanyl death during the opioid crisis.

According to an obituary published about her, "Jordynn 'Jorgie' Smith was a happy baby, full of life. She loved her family. She most definitely loved to watch CoComelon and Elmo on her tablet or your phone, while ignoring all your incoming calls. She was a little baby with a big appetite, full of love and laughter."

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.