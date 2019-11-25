DAYTON, Ohio — The body of a missing Mansfield woman was found in a Dayton home Monday afternoon a few days after her boyfriend was found dead.

Dayton police said the body of 20-year-old Kyla Hayton was found in 900 block of West Stewart Street.

Hayton was five-months pregnant. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Todd Burkhart, 28, was reported missing last week along with Hayton.

Burkhart’s body was found inside a house at the corner of West Stewart Street and Wildwood Avenue on Friday.

The Montogomery County Coroner said Burkhart died from multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said a person of interest is in custody on an unrelated weapons charge.