MISSING CHILDREN: Police searching for children taken from father in Point Place

Fallon Matuszewski, 31, took Carson, 4, and Ava Pasquale, 6, from their father on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a 2006 white Chevy Impala, OH plate JAA 3306

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police need your help locating two missing children and the non-custodial parent who allegedly took them on Tuesday.

31-year-old Fallon Matuszewski pulled a knife on the father of 6-year-old Ava Pasquale and 4-year-old Carson Pasquale before taking both children, according to TPD.

Matuszewski is the non-custodial parent of the children and has open warrants out for domestic violence and aggravated menacing, with other possible charges pending.

She is believed to be driving a 2006 white Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate JAA 3306, similar to the car in the picture below.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.