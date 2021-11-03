Military Order of the Purple Heart honors fallen Toledo Police Ofc. Brandon Stalker

Members of the congressionally chartered war veteran's association presented Officer Stalker's family with a plaque to honor his memory.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officer Brandon Stalker, a Toledo police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 18, 2021 was honored in a big way this week.

Stalker joined the Toledo Police Department in July 2018.

On Wednesday, Members of Fort Industry Chapter 1981 - Military Order of the Purple Heart - presented Stalker's mother, fiancé and children with a plaque recognizing his heroic service.

The ceremony took place at the Military Memorial behind the police department's Safety Building in downtown Toledo on Wednesday afternoon.

It's is a special honor as the The Military Order of the Purple Heart is a congressionally chartered war veterans association. Its membership is made up of U.S. military veterans who have received the Purple Heart award.

"When you're getting accolades, awards and presentations from federal authority and military, it really lets [the family] know that the whole world is watching and the world appreciates what Brandon did," said Chief George Kral. "It's very touching, very touching."

Back in September, the family of fallen TPD Ofc. Anthony Dia also received the honor. He died in the line of duty on the Fourth of July while responding to a 'check the safety" call for the man who eventually shot him.

"It's unfortunate that we're meeting here again so short of time between Officer Dia killed in July and now Officer Stalker but it's important for us to be here to pay our respect to the family and in remembrance of Officer Stalker," said Commander John Flores with the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan and Toledo Branch Chief Ava Dustin also presented Brandon’s mother and Brandon’s fiancé with letters of condolence.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz presented a proclamation to the Stalker Family and the police department.