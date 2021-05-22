Milan Area Fire Dept. confirms person shot in Monroe County on Saturday

The shooting happened around 7:25 p.m.

MILAN, Mich. — A person was shot in Milan, Michigan in Monroe County on Saturday evening according to first responders.

The Milan Area Fire Department confirms that they responded to a person-shot call at 7:25 p.m.

Milan, Michigan is north of Dundee.

There is no word on the condition of the victim or the exact location of the shooting at this time.

Neither the Michigan State police nor the Monroe County Sheriff's Office released any information on the shooting.