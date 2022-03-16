The cabin was reported stolen on Feb. 7 from County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township, Kalkaska County.

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) announced on Wednesday that they have found the cabin that was reported stolen on Feb. 7.

The 12 foot by 28 foot cabin was located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

After over two months of investigation and help from the community in the form of tips and leads, the cabin's whereabouts have been located.

According to a statement by the MSP, "troopers located the cabin at a residence in Orange Township, Kalkaska County, on March 15, 2022."

Two suspects are believed to be involved with the theft and police are still investigating the case.

The cabin does appear to have sustained some damage since it went missing in February. Plywood has been fixed to the sides of the cabin and the metal roof looks to be damaged.

A photo of the cabin in its original location, undamaged, is below.

Anyone with information on the persons involved are asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.

Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post are asking for your help locating a stolen 12x28 cabin. https://t.co/h7JoB5CkT8 pic.twitter.com/BMpPj9lbeM — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) February 16, 2022

