TOLEDO, Ohio — Crime Stoppers of Michigan says a fugitive murder suspect may be in the Toledo area, and a reward is offered for tips that lead to his arrest.

Darius Martez Calhoun, wanted for murder in Detroit, may have family in the Toledo area. The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating him. Calhoun is suspected of the murder of Romaira Washington. She was stabbed to death on Sept. 21.

Calhoun is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and is heavyset. He has a medium complexion and short hair.

If you have any information on Calhoun or his whereabouts, cvontact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAKUP or visit 1800SPEAKUP.org

Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards.