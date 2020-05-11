Michigan restaurants no longer required to deny service for customers who don't provide name, number

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services clarified their original order Tuesday, a day after the order went into effect.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Restaurants and bars in Michigan are no longer required to turn customers away if they don't provide personal information to aid in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

The original order required all dine-in service establishments to collect customers' first and last name, phone number, date and time of service. If the customers refused, the organizations were required to deny them service.

The state is now recommending, but not requiring, restaurants deny service to those who don't provide the information. Businesses must still ask for the information so the health department can call them in case there’s a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Businesses are also not responsible for false names or numbers that customers provide.

Establishments could still be fined up to $1,000 for not following the order.

"I think it's more of a relief on our staff that they don't have to just quite frankly tell a customer they don't have to come in here to eat," said Tom Morris, the director of operations for Sidelines' eight restaurants in Michigan and Ohio.

He said Michigan's order has been going well.

Dine-in customers have been complying with providing their name and phone number on an index card that's then placed into a secured box. His company has tried to make the experience fun by choosing a winner at each location and giving away a free $20 gift card.

Morris just wants to know how long the mandate will be in effect, but the state doesn't have an answer so far.

The following are other businesses who must follow the order: