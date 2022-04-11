Counterfeiters may have passed fake $100 bills from Detroit to Toledo, Monroe police say

Monroe, Mich., police seeking businesses who may have encountered counterfeit ring.

After discovering a group of people attempting to pass what they believe to be counterfeit money this weekend, Monroe, Mich., police are asking for the public's help in tracking down more of the suspect bills.

Monroe Police said that officers in the city were dispatched Saturday to deal with several suspects attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Officers found three suspects who they believe had either used to attempted to use fake bills at businesses between Detroit and Toledo.