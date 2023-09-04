Michigan man leads police on chase in stolen car Sunday

James Patton of Westland, Mich., allegedly led authorities on what court documents describe as a "lengthy pursuit" in a stolen car with Indiana plates Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Michigan man is behind bars in Lucas County after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant filed Sunday morning, James Allan Patton, 35, of Westland, Mich., was taken into custody after a "lengthy pursuit" that ended in Sylvania Township.

The pursuit ended at W. Central Avenue and US-23. A Sylvania Township police officer claimed that Patton exited the vehicle from the driver's seat and police said he was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a stolen Toyota Camry with Indiana plates.

Patton was taken into custody by Toledo police and booked into the Lucas County jail on charges of receiving/retaining stolen property and fleeing police.

He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment Tuesday at 9 a.m.

