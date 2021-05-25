Michigan man arraigned on intent to murder charges in Milan Beach/Heath Beach shooting

Among the charges Shaun Johnathan Prato, 22, faces are assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm possession.

MONROE, Michigan — A Michigan man faces charges of assault with intent to murder after a shooting incident on May 22 at Milan Beach.

The First District Court in Monroe arraigned Shaun Johnathan Prato, 22, on one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felony firearm, and one count of fleeing and eluding 4th degree.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety at his May 24 arraignment. The Taylor man was later released after being questioned by detectives.

A 21-year-old Ohio man was shot at Milan Beach in Michigan on May 22, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

Police were dispatched to Milan Beach around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they got there they found a 21-year-old Ohio man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses also told police that immediately after the shooting they saw a black SUV fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy located an SUV that matched that description a short time later on US 23 and attempted to pull them over.

When the SUV failed to stop, a police chase began.

Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Sylvania-Petersburg Rd

near Sterns Rd in Whiteford Township after a lengthy chase.

In addition to Prato, a 24-year-old Warren man, who was driving the SUV, was taken into custody.

Milan is north of Dundee. Milan Beach is a privately-owned beach that is open to the public. It is located just off of US 23 Exit 22 on Cone Rd.

Milan Beach was formerly known as Heath Beach.