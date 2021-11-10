Michigan man to spend at least 25 years in prison for shooting Monroe police officer in 2020

Officer Renae Peterson was shot multiple times below her protective vest and spent 17 days in a coma. She returned to work this year.

MONROE, Michigan — Editor's note: The above video first aired in May 2020.

A 21-year-old Michigan man will spend a minimum of 25 years in prison for shooting a Monroe police officer multiple times in 2020.

On Wednesday, Kordney Antwoine McDonald pleaded no contest to numerous charges - including assault with intent to murder and carjacking - as part of a plea agreement. Terms of the deal call for McDonald to serve at least 25 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

An investigation revealed McDonald and Kobe Falls robbed a woman at gunpoint in Monroe on May 24, 2020, and stole her vehicle. Officer Renae Peterson stopped both men and ordered them to show their hands.

According to court documents, Falls hesitated and took off running. After initially complying, McDonald fired several shots at close range, striking Peterson below her protective vest.

Peterson was rushed to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo and underwent multiple surgeries. She was in a coma for 17 days.

Peterson was discharged from the hospital June 16, 2020. She returned to work one year later.

Falls previously pleaded guilty to carjacking. All other charges were dropped.

MORE FROM WTOL 11: