ITHACA, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of his 11-year-old sister who was shot last August at their home in mid-Michigan.

Corbin Redman appeared Friday in a Gratiot County court.

The Morning Sun reports that Redman was released with an electronic tether and must be supervised by his parents or grandfather.

Addison Redman was killed at the family's Arcada Township home last summer. Her brother was 15 at the time.

Defense attorney Josh Blanchard says, “We're looking forward to having our day in court and defending the case.”

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.